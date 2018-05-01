HPD: Man with gunshot wound found dead in Memorial area parking garage

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting Monday night at a parking garage in the Memorial area.

Sam Kyle James, 31, was found unresponsive at an apartment complex parking garage in the 600 block of Dairy Ashford around 11:55 p.m.

Investigators said James died from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston firefighters.

The victim’s girlfriend claims James was going to meet someone in the garage.

At this time, there are no suspects or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.