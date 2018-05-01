Inside Story: Best little shops in Houston 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's more than a mere errand. In the Bayou City, shopping is a culture map into the landscape of high fashion, a good bargain, cowboy boots and one of a kind finds.

No place represents "Screwston" better than Premium Goods in Rice Village. The sneaker head's palace has your feet covered. From James "The Beard" Hardin socks to the latest pair of "got to have" Adidas.

For the one of a kind find, follow the Mini Cooper turned hearse to the Wilde Collection of oddities and curiosities in the heights. Think of this place as an obscure museum where all the exhibits are on sale.

Boho-preppy is the fashionista game at Elaine Turner in the Galleria. Where iconic wedges, envelope clutches and funky tweed jackets are a plenty. Turner has provided exquisite taste to Houston for the better part of 18 years. And eight stores later the Houston native's brand is a household name.