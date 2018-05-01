JMBYLA festival returns to Houston this Sunday after 5-year hiatus

HOUSTON — The JMBLYA festival is set to kick off its first festival in Houston since 2013 this Sunday at the Sam Houston Race Park.

The hip-hop festival offers a highly curated mix of performers, blending together some of today’s most sought-after national acts and exciting up and coming artist. This year the festival will be in three cities, Dallas, Austin, and ending in Houston. For the first time they will premiere a new footprint and layout featuring two main stages instead of one.

JMBLYA will also offer several exclusive VIP only food offering in addition to more than 10 GA food vendors in each city. Houston will include notable vendors like Big Daddy’s, Shawarma Point, and Wholly Cow, among others. VIP ticket-holders will also have exclusive access to unique VIP-only food vendors including Tom’s Concessions, Yummy Pizza and Stickdog Artisan Corn Dogs in Dallas; as well as Dickerson’s Smokin Bone’z, Cool Beans and Wagyu Burgers in Austin; and Big Daddy’s, Newk’s Eatery and Gumbo Xpress in Houston.

Tickets are still available on their website here.

The festival gates open at 1 p.m. The full line up and performance schedule is below:

SUNDAY, MAY 6 – HOUSTON

WOLF STAGE:

8:45 PM – 10:00 PM: J. Cole

6:45 PM – 7:30 PM: Young Thug

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM: Bun B, Trae Tha Truth & DJ Mr. Rogers

3:50 PM – 4:20 PM: Trippie Redd

2:40 – 3:10 PM: Cozz

1:50 PM – 2:10 PM: Killy

1:00 PM: Doors Open

SHRIMP STAGE:

7:45 PM – 8:30 PM: Migos

5:50 PM – 6:35 PM: Kevin Gates

4:25 – 4:55 PM: Playboi Carti

3:15 – 3:45 PM: Ski Mask The Slump God

2:15 PM – 2:35 PM: Jack Harlow

1:25 PM – 1:45 PM: DJ MZ Rico

1:00 PM: Doors Open