Judge Roy Moore files lawsuit claiming political conspiracy was waged against him last year in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Former Alabama senate candidate Judge Roy Moore has filed a lawsuit claiming a political conspiracy was launched against him during last year's special election.

"We've got it documented," Moore announced. "I'm prepared to go through depositions. I've taken a lie detector test. Have you heard of anyone else taking a lie detector test? I don't think so."

The judge says his complaint lays out exactly what happened in his losing bid for the U.S. senate.

"I'm fueled by the truth," he said. "The truth is laid out in very plain paragraphs in the complaint that was filed today. Look at the nature of the allegations. We are going to bring it to the people of Alabama, people of Etowah County."