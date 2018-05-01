Man allegedly drunk on mouthwash gets behind while after losing license, multiple DWI convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE — A woman made a frantic 911 call in New Mexico last month. "I think I`m behind a drunk driver! He is driving horribly on the freeway and I've seen him almost hit a couple of cars!"

When police arrived, they found a car on the far left lane of the freeway. The driver was hammered. It was around 5 p.m., but it sure wasn't happy hour!

"Hey sir. Hey! I need you to exit the vehicle."

Anthony Sierra was so drunk, he fell asleep on the highway with his foot on the brake. The cops say he drank nearly an entire bottle of Listerine and was so wasted, he couldn't even do the standard field sobriety test.

Maybe his breath smelled fresh, but his driving record was stale. Police discovered his license had been revoked 21 times. Plus, he had at least eight prior DWI convictions. He should never have been behind the wheel.

Sierra became aggressive when officers took him to the police sub-station. He had a blood alcohol level of 1.6, twice the legal limit. They threw him behind bars with another DWI charge on his record.

Ever heard of Listerine anonymous?? In this case, the mouthwash could have been deadly.

Moral of the story: The buzz might be pretty cheap, but the cost can still be pretty hefty.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.