Mayor Turner kicks off Houston Small Business Week

Monday kicked off the start of national small business week in Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner declared the week of April 19th-May 5th a time to recognize and celebrate our small businesses. "National small business week is really important. When you look at what the engine of this economy is its small businesses it’s those 1 to 2 five-person businesses that really transform communities,” said Amber Kani, the Director of Advancement and Education for People Fund. "This week means everything to small business owners like myself the mayor being able to claim a day for small business week is huge,” added Chicks with Class Owner & CEO Margo Baines.

Mayor Turner says small businesses are the cornerstone of his "Complete Communities Program" which launched in April of 2017. “A year ago, I announced this initiative to ensure that all neighborhoods have access to quality education affordable housing, transportation options, green spaces, healthy food options, economic opportunity and a well-maintained infrastructure. The ultimate goal is to create sustainable, 'complete' neighborhoods that are safe, affordable and economically viable,” said Mayor Turner.

The small business administration considers 99 percent of all businesses in Houston as members of the small business category, which Mayor Turner says are the backbone of this great city. Throughout the week there will be nine local events for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The list is below: