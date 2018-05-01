‘Wolf of 6th Street’: Howard University student accused of stealing $429K to gain social media success defends self

WASHINGTON— A financial aid scandal at Howard University has left six university employees fired after an outside auditor alerted trustees that employees were receiving grants from the school to attend classes while also receiving tuition remission, and one of them is speaking out after being ousted by faculty and staff.

The employees were taking in more money than their education cost and pocketing the difference, reported CNN.

Please read the official statement from the Howard University Student Association regarding misappropriation of University funds #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/M94jfez6Zl — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) March 29, 2018

The employees who were implicated in the investigation were fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties,” the statement adds.

Law student Tyrone Hankerson Jr. has become the face of the scandal and has been dubbed by students as “The Wolf of 6th street.” Hankerson is accused of using his work-study position in the financial aid office to attain a bachelors degree and graduates degree without any debt. Hankerson allegedly stole $429,000 in student aid and used it towards fancy mink coats, designer bags, personal videographer, and media team to help him achieve stardom on social media.

At the height of his social media stardom, Hankerson had over 400,000 Instagram followers.

Tyrone Hankerson Jr. stole $429,000 from Howard University. Months away from graduation and the scam went south. Mink Coats, Designer Bags, personal videographer and media team. Everyone say hello to the FINESSE GOD TYRONE. pic.twitter.com/OFjPAr6QHl — Tariq Sayed (@StyleByTariq) March 28, 2018

Tyrone Hankerson Jr. should have just stayed in Cuba after stealing that $429,000 from Howard. It's not like he'll ever be able to get a university degree from any institution in the USA.#HowardUniversity #Tyrone pic.twitter.com/arpnorVzsN — Mr. Bo Shambles (@consuelx) March 29, 2018

When you pass ya homeless classmates otw to brunch pic.twitter.com/huUFd48vQX — M’DYKU 🇱🇷 (@tethegreat) March 28, 2018

Tyrone Hankerson is that you? The same Tyrone that got $429,000 in financial aid? This you chilling on the boat??? pic.twitter.com/VEBjVLrBJ3 — the good sis ash (@AshGotThis) March 28, 2018

Roland Martin interviewed Hankerson who said he is completely innocent and plans to sue the University for releasing his financial aid information without his permission.