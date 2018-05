× Papa John’s Houston cheers on the beard with free goodies in support of James Harden

HOUSTON — It’s all about that H-Town love baby, and we love two things in this town — pizza and basketball!

Join Papa John’s Houston in cheering on James Harden throughout the 2018 playoffs. On Wednesday, the pizza chain will be giving away beards with every order, while supplies last.

Enjoy your beards…and let’s go Houston Rockets!!!