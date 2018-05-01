TIMESUP targets R. Kelly and Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — Hashtag campaigns have combined forces against singer R. Kelly for sexual misconduct allegations. For years he's been accused of all kinds of inappropriate behavior including sexual abuse, statutory rape and possession of child porn. Now, #TIMESUP is joining with #MUTERKELLY insisting he be investigated and the music industry sever its relationship.

Heavy-hitting Hollywood producer Shonda Rhimes is among the first to tweet for the group: Women Of Color. "We demand investigations into R. Kelly's abuse allegations made by women of color and their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties."

He's also accused of running a cult by controlling the women living with him, telling them when they can eat and when they can go to the bathroom.

Despite mounting allegations, he's still touring.

#MUTERKELLY has managed to get some venues to cancel his concerts. He responded on Instagram. "I've never heard of a show being cancelled on account of rumors, but I guess there's a first time for everything."

He said the campaign doesn't have all the facts and calls it a public lynching.

Also from the world of entertainment, time's still up for Harvey Weinstein.

Two new lawsuits against him prove it. One was filed on the east coast by a former producer who claims the disgraced movie mogul raped and threatened her multiple times over a five year period. Alexandra Canosa provides graphic details alleging the sexual and verbal abuse took place in hotels across the globe.

The other lawsuit was filed by actress Ashley Judd on the west coast. She says Weinstein torpedoed her career. She claims he made "false and malicious statements" about her professionalism. She uses the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy as her example. Judd says she was offered her choice of roles, but thanks to Weinstein, she didn't get any.

The movies' director is on her side, though. Peter Jackson says he didn't cast her after Weinstein called her a "nightmare to work with." Jackson now believes Weinstein lied. According to Judd, Weinstein was retaliating because she rejected his sexual demands.

He isn't taking the allegations against him lying down. More than 80 women have accused him of everything from harassment to rape, going back decades. But a mouthpiece for him says he actually championed roles for Judd.

Now that Peter Jackson has come forward, the actress might be saying to Harvey, "#NOTBUYINGIT!"

