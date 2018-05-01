HOUSTON — Local Mayor Sylvester Turner goes before the Greater Houston Partnership to deliver his third annual State of the City address.
WATCH: Mayor Sylvester Turner to give annual State of the City address
-
Houston City Council adopts stricter building codes for future floodplain construction
-
WATCH: Mayor Turner to announce plans for Midtown innovation district
-
Students take a stand at March for Our Lives Rally in downtown Houston
-
Mayor Turner announces new Homeland Security Chief for the City of Houston
-
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner and Commissioner Ellis to announce city-county partnership to improve mobility, bike and pedestrian safety
-
-
29th Annual AIDS Walk Houston kicks off in downtown Houston
-
Tour de Houston has Houstonians pedaling for a good cause
-
Facebook Community Boost kicks off in Houston with pep talk from Sheryl Sandberg, Mayor Turner
-
WATCH: Mayor Turner gives 6-month update on city’s Harvey recovery efforts
-
Teen arrested in tragic drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins
-
-
Mayor Turner, Rice announce new Midtown Innovation District
-
Governor Abbott announces new mitigation funding for Harvey recovery
-
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to discuss street conditions around UH and TSU