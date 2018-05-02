Astros dispute claims they’re doing any funny business in terms of adding grip for pitchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Baseball is full of unwritten rules, but Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer went as close to spelling out a cheating accusation on Twitter against the Astros as possible.

If only there was just a really quick way to increase spin rate. Like what if you could trade for a player knowing that you could bump his spin rate a couple hundred rpm overnight...imagine the steals you could get on the trade market! If only that existed... — Trevor “Tyler” Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

Adding fuel to a brewing discussion, Bauer added his comments as to whether Astros pitchers were using foreign substances to increase grip and help with spin rate. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he rolled his eyes about the comments and feels Bauer should focus on the Indians. Astros pitchers Lance McCullers and Collin McHugh, as well as third baseman Alex Bregman responded on Twitter.

Jealousy isn’t a good look on you my man. You have great stuff and have worked hard for it, like the rest of us, no need for this. I will ask though because my spin rate and spin axis on my 4 seem is a$$. https://t.co/jvbLuWWqgN — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 1, 2018

If only there was this thing where people who had been around baseball a long time taught people who hadn’t been around as long. Imagine the possiblity for improvement yr over yr! We could call it coaching! https://t.co/WI4X1TCbaW — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) May 1, 2018