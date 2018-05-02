Astros dispute claims they’re doing any funny business in terms of adding grip for pitchers

HOUSTON — Baseball is full of unwritten rules, but Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer went as close to spelling out a cheating accusation on Twitter against the Astros as possible.
Adding fuel to a brewing discussion, Bauer added his comments as to whether Astros pitchers were using foreign substances to increase grip and help with spin rate. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he rolled his eyes about the comments and feels Bauer should focus on the Indians. Astros pitchers Lance McCullers and Collin McHugh, as well as third baseman Alex Bregman responded on Twitter.