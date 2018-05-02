Black customer asked to prepay for his meal. Now, restaurant has to pay him thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORONTO, CANADA --The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a Toronto restaurant to pay a black customer 10,000 Canadian dollars for racially discriminating against him and his friends.

Emile Wickham was celebrating his 28th birthday with three friends when the group decided to grab a bite on May 3, 2014 at Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant.

The four were the only black patrons in the restaurant, Wickham said, and they were stunned when the waiter demanded they pay before they were served.

The server told them it was standard procedure but they asked around and found they were the only customers who had paid in advance. Wickham filed a human rights complaint and it worked!

Wickham went on Twitter to talk about the decision and said, "being asked if I'm happy about the decision. To be honest no, more grateful that we were heard and believed."

being asked if I'm happy about decision, tbh no, more grateful that we were heard and believed. I would trade of this for the two hours of bonding taken away from us that night — Emile Wickham (@emile_wickham) April 30, 2018

In a statement shared with CNN, Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant expressed deep concern over the situation and highlighted management has since changed.

“There are a number of sensitivities and considerations about this situation and, for that reason, the tribunal outcome is under appeal by legal representatives,” it said. “At this time, we cannot comment further, beyond emphasizing that the current owner and staff are dedicated to be a committed, inclusive and responsible member of the community.”

Wickham said he will continue to fight his case if needed.

“It happens in our daily life, work life, social activity,” he said. “The average Canadian never calls themselves racist but, if a significant part of the population have legitimate stories of being discriminated against, this has to be seen beyond the scope of a restaurant claim.”