Boyfriend sentenced to 50 years after murdering local woman in front of her children

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local man convicted of murder after prosecutors said he fatally shot his girlfriend in front of her children was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday.

In court, Albee Lewis pled guilty to the murder of Ashanti Hunter, 32.

Investigators said the victim was running away from her boyfriend, Lewis, at an apartment complex in north Harris County when an eye eyewitness saw Lewis shoot Hunter through the window of an SUV in May 2017.

Lewis fled to a nearby hotel where he was later arrested. Investigators said Hunter’s children were home at the time of the shooting.

Court documents said the defendant gave a custodial statement admitting that he and Hunter were arguing when he grabbed the gun. He said he remembers seeing Hunter lying inside the SUV and stated “I must have shot her.”

The couple had been dating for five years and family members weren’t aware of any relationship issues.

Hunter’s family posted memories on Facebook.

Bridgette Martin live streamed, “She lived her life for her children, a beautiful person, but her life was cut short.”