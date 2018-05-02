Clear Creek ISD elementary school roof catches fire during construction, officials say

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a roof fire Tuesday night a Clear Creek ISD elementary school.

During construction on the roof of Falcon Pass Elementary School in the 2400 block of Falcon Pass Drive, investigators said a worker was using a torch to seal seems earlier in the day when he unintentionally set sub-roofing material on fire.

Firefighters were on the scene at 6:47 p.m. after the alarms signaled, notifying maintenance personnel. The roof worker were able to help firefighter extinguished the flames.

No one was injured.

Although $11,000 in property was destroyed, the fire department estimated at least $998,000 in fire damage was prevented.

The fire was deemed accidental.