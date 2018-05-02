× Death penalty conviction overturned in Houston cop killer case

HOUSTON, Texas – Former death row inmate Alfred Dewayne Brown was released in 2015 and his 2005 conviction was overturned, but Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg announced that the case was back under review Wednesday.

Ogg has appointed attorney John Raley to review the case and said in a statement that “Prosecution is a search for the truth. John Raley has the experience and independence to review all the evidence. Raley has been retained to perform an independent review regarding Alfred Dewayne Brown’s claim of “actual innocence” in the crime and will present findings and recommendations to the District Attorney’s Office.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals threw out Brown’s conviction for killing veteran Houston police officer Charles R. Clark because the Harris County District Attorney’s office apparently withheld crucial evidence including phone records that proved favorable to Brown’s case.

It turns out the records surfaced in 2014 when a homicide investigator was cleaning out his garage.

Brown was granted a new trial by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals which ruled that the state failed to disclose phone records supportive of Brown’s alibi.

Raley is a trial lawyer with the Houston-based commercial litigation firm of Raley & Bowick, LLP.

He is recognized nationally by prosecutors and defense lawyers for his work in actual innocence cases. His seven-year fight to free Michael Morton led to the Act bearing Morton’s name requiring prosecutors to share their complete investigation with defense lawyers.