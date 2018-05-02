First responders using yoga to help cope with stressful situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yoga isn't a new workout but it's being used in a new way all over the country. Yoga is a lot harder than it looks. It takes core strength and body control but that's what makes it beneficial to law enforcement training.

"You need to be as physically strong as possible, but you also need to be mentally prepared for the job at hand," police cadet Eddie Klein said.

Members of the Hartford Police Academy are getting a taste of Yoga for First Responders, “which is mainly focused on tactical breath work. Cause that`s how you access the nervous system. I show them the research of how you can change your heart rate variability and brain waves through mindfulness techniques like yoga,” instructor Olivia Kvitne said.

Kvitne came up with the idea. Today's world is full of protest and conversations of police brutality and excessive force, and now that everything can be recorded on cell phones and body cams stress levels are at an all-time high.

"You think you can handle it, you feel like you can handle it, but you have no idea that your nervous system, is being chipped away at,” Kvitne said.

Yoga for first responders gives officers the tools and techniques to stay focused and in control during times of stress.

"They become easier and easier once you realize you're regulating your breathing and in control of yourself, and that`s what it`s all about,” Klein said.

It not only helps handle stress on the job, but after their shift is over as well. "You can go home to your loved ones at the end of the night and be yourself, be who they expect you to be,” Klein added.

Yoga for first responders started on the west coast, but the program is spreading to police, fire stations, and academies across the country, and now first responders everywhere are saying namaste.