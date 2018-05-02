Kids find body in abandoned car along bayou in Galena Park, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A group of kids found a homicide victim's body inside a partially submerged car while playing Tuesday night along Hunting Bayou, according the the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the children were noticed a foul smell around 9 p.m. before spotting the car hidden behind heavy bushes. The victim was sitting in the back seat of the car, officers said. The vehicle was along the bank in a residential area in the 1700 block of Dunaway Street.

The kids told their parents, who notified the Gelena Park Police Department. About an hour later, HCSO investigators were called to the scene for further assistance.

Police described the victim as a man in his 20s.

It's unclear how long the man had been deceased. The cause of the his death is also unknown at this time.