Local 7th grader distributes cleats for bat mitzvah good deed

HOUSTON — A Houston 7th grader is changing the game when it comes to her upcoming bat mitzvah! She's taking a giant step forward with a good deed project called Cleats for a Cause.

Mickie May Levin, 12, founded the non-profit organization as a part of her bat mitzvah deed. Mickie collects the cleats from family, friends, school and social media to help support her cause.

Levin then donates the cleats to All Nations Sports Academy who offers sports programs to kids in disadvantaged neighborhoods in Houston.

Looks like Levin is coming of age by making the world a better place. Mazel tov!