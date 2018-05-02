Mattress flies off pickup truck, causes major 18-wheeler fire and traffic delays on I-45

HOUSTON— A flying mattress led to a major fire and traffic jam on I45 Tuesday.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck hauling a mattress was driving in the southbound lane of I-45 on the north freeway, when the mattress flew off the truck and under an 18-wheeler. The mattress became wedged underneath the 18- wheeler’s tire engulfing the truck in flames.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle and call 911.

The southbound lanes were closed for an hour and a half. The driver of the pickup truck carrying the mattress is unknown at this time.