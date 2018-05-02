Mayor Turner pitches HISD partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is pitching a new idea to help fix struggling schools in the Houston Independent School District. While the Mayor gave his annual State of The City address on Tuesday, he commented on a request he made for HISD.

"I have asked the commission of education to grant HISD a one-year waiver to give it time to find the best solution for our children," Turner said.

Turner has proposed the city partner with business and philanthropic groups to create a nonprofit that would work with HISD and turns those low performing school’s performances around. This comes just weeks after the mayor initially ruled out any partnerships with the district, but it seems he has had a change of heart.

"I am committing myself to a leadership role to find and execute the best path forward by working together we can develop a viable model with the singular goal of moving all schools up from the required rating,” the mayor added.

During a press conference Wednesday, the mayor said he cannot ignore low performing schools and leave Houston’s children in peril.

“We owe them everything that we can collectively do to improve their quality of education. My primary interest is assisting and elevating the status of low performing schools that fall into this IR category and any other school that may fall into this category,” Turner said.

The Mayor is planning to use his platform to encourage change.

"I am the mayor that has a keen interest in the education systems within our city. You can’t have a dynamic city without having a dynamic school districts,” he said.

We reached out to HISD and the Texas Education Agency; neither have commented on the mayor’s proposal.