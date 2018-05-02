Muhammad Ali’s autographed letter defending his refusal to fight in the Vietnam War to be auctioned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali defied the U.S. government more than 50 years ago by refusing to fight in the Vietnam War because it would go against his religion. At the time, Ali had recently converted to Islam.

The 1967 induction hearing took place in Houston, where Ali's conscientious objector status made headlines. He outlined all his reasons in black and white. Now, that four-page typed document signed by The Greatest is on the auction block.

The normally outspoken champ wasn't saying much. But a young sports reporter named Dan Lovett was working for a local radio station. He had the foresight to have Ali autograph one page of the press release defending his reasons for dodging the draft. Every reporter covering the story that day received a copy of the release. But Lovett`s may be the only one that exists with Ali`s signature. He had it authenticated and online bidding began at $2,500.

You can still get in on the Robert Edward Auction action. It ends at noon on Sunday. Some estimate a high bid of at least $5,000. Meaning, if you want a piece of the champion heavyweight, you can't be a financial lightweight.

