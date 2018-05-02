NewsFix in Space: Blue Origin launches rocket from West Texas, Mars In-Sight probe prep and NASA to touch the sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's adventure takes us straight into earth's atmosphere after Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket Mission 8 made a picture-perfect take off and landing at its West Texas launch pad— a.k.a. the Rocket Ranch!

As with its last mission, Blue Origin sent a dummy into space once again.

Well, Blue Origin hopes to swap that dummy for a real person by year's end.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos — also known as the richest man on Earth — tweeted Blue Origin's mission puts them one step closer to their goal.

The wealthy space cadet hopes to make history by successfully and safely sending tourists into space.

On board the rocket, you can even see a Nerf ball doing back flips in zero gravity. Hard to follow that bouncing ball!

Meanwhile, over on Mars, the Martians better get ready for a visitor from Earth!

NASA plans to launch the new In-Sight probe to Mars on May 5.

For the first time ever on the Red Planet, a spacecraft with a robotic arm will dig below the Martian surface — up to 16-feet underground!

Wonder what it will find?

And lastly, things are really heating up with NASA's solar probe!

They're going to get a lot hotter after the Parker Solar Probe launches later this summer.

Its mission: to fly right into the sun!

Yep, for the first time ever, a NASA spacecraft will swoop in and actually touch the sun!

The probe should arrive at the sun in November and spend the next seven years studying the hot star.

The craft faces temperatures of about 2,500 degrees!

Now that's a burning sensation!

