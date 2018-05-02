× Oklahoma mother accused in brutal death of 4-month-old

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is accused in the brutal death of her 4-month-old son.

Officials say the baby’s father discovered the child wasn’t breathing when he went to feed him around midnight in early April.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, the infant was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed the baby suffered many injuries, including a brain injury, rib fractures and injuries to his pancreas.

When investigators questioned the child’s mother, 28-year-old Amber Ford, about the injuries, she allegedly admitted that she had been frustrated with the baby and was rough with him, saying she slammed the infant’s head against her shoulder, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

She was recently arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for first-degree murder.