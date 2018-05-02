Rare form of eye cancer not so rare after all— at least it seems that way in these two states!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. — Doctors and researchers in two states are keeping a close eye on a rare form of cancer that attacks the eyes. It's called ocular melanoma and is usually found in just six out of every one million people.

However, it's apparently not quite as rare in North Carolina and Alabama.

First, 18 patients were diagnosed in Huntersville, North Carolina, about 12 miles from Charlotte. Now, there's a second group of four women with the disease in Auburn, Alabama, home of Auburn University.

What's even more unusual, all four women attended Auburn University during the same time frame. An even bigger coincidence, three of the four Auburn women were friends in college and they're still friends now.

Maybe you've heard of the iconic Toomer Tree on the Auburn campus?

Relax!

No one is blaming the tree for the cancer cluster. But, some researchers do think there may be an environmental cause. Just to play it safe, the university has set up a task force to try and help figure out the mystery.

Sadly, there is no known cure for ocular melanoma. Some patients can undergo treatment, others actually lose their eyes to the disease. Even scarier, this type of cancer can spread to other body parts.

Many of the people who`ve been diagnosed reported seeing flashes of light and that`s why they went to see their eye doctor in the first place.

Whether you're experiencing any vision issues, perhaps this will open your eyes to the importance of regular exams.

