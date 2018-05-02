Search continues for armed sex offender still at large after wild RV chase across Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A manhunt is still underway for a registered sex offender and parolee who led police on an hours-long car chase Tuesday in his motor home with two of his young children on board, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said that Stephen Houk is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said that Houk is a wanted man in Oregon, where he is registered as a sex offender. In 2002, Houk was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse, according to records from the Oregon Judicial Department. The 46-year-old is sought in Santa Clarita for assault with a deadly weapon, child abduction, terrorist threats and evading authorities.

Houk was involved in a dispute with his wife earlier Tuesday before escaping from authorities on foot after his motor home got stuck in an almond orchard in a rural area north of Bakersfield.

