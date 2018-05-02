× Serial car burglar arrested, caught with stolen guns, credit cards in north Houston, deputies say

HOSUTON— A serial car burglar is off the streets thanks to Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies arrested Leonardo Ramos,18, at a residence in the 15000 block of Forest Creek Farms Drive Monday. Deputies found two firearms, stolen credit cards and other items that were reported stolen from over several vehicles during the search of the residence.

Ramos has been charged with credit card abuse and two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.