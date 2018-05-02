× Southwest flight makes emergency landing due to broken window

A flight from Chicago to Newark was diverted Wednesday due to a broken window.

The flight made an emergency landing in Cleveland, but it is unclear at this time what caused the window to break.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

The ordeal comes just two weeks after a woman was killed by injuries she sustained when an engine blew on a Southwest flight.

Jennifer Riordan, a well-known leader and altruist from New Mexico, died Tuesday when a Southwest Airlines jet engine failed midair and its debris blew up a window.

Riordan, 43, was making her way back home to Albuquerque when a terrifying episode ensued about 20 minutes after her plane left New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Passengers had to pull her back into the plane when she was being sucked out of the broken window. She died at a Philadelphia hospital after the plane made an emergency landing, authorities said.

She died from blunt impact trauma of the head, neck and torso, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said.

Hers was the first death from an in-flight incident in company history, the airline said.