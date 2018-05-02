BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The tiger cub found in a duffel bag at the Texas-Mexico border is doing much better after veterinarians at a nearby zoo sprang into action. Watch the video to get a full update on this precious little jungle cat!
Tiger cub found in duffel bag dumped at Texas-Mexico border recovering just fine
