Unclaimed $2 million Mega Millions lottery ticket set to expire at midnight

AUSTIN, Texas— One lucky lotto winner may not be so lucky if they don’t claim a $2 million ticket by midnight Thursday.

The ticket was purchased from the Tejano Mart #410, located at 620 E. Ridge Road in McAllen for a Nov. 3, 2017 drawing.

“We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery after the 180th day, a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain “eligible” military personnel, but for all others, unclaimed prizes revert back to the state.

If you think you or someone you know has the winning ticket you have until 12 midnight to contact the Texas Lottery Commission.