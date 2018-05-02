Crime Stoppers of Houston and Adult Protective Services kick-off Elder Abuse Awareness Month

HOUSTON— crime Stoppers of Houston and Adult Protective Services held a press conference Wednesday, to recognize the month of May as Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Texas.

Elder abuse is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing crimes and is, perhaps, one of the most unreported, and unnoticed types of crimes compared to any other crimes in America.

It is currently estimated that only 1 in 14 cases are reported.

Crime Stoppers will announce 10 fugitives wanted for crimes against the elderly.