WATCH: Harris County deputies announce arrest of would-be kidnapper accused of targeting multiple women

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office shared new details Wednesday into an investigation involving the attempted kidnapping of two women over the weekend.

A suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault offenses out of Montgomery County.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office shared surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.

Precinct 4 Constables responded to a call for service in the 900 block of N. Vista.

Investigators said the woman told deputies a man in a dark gray Toyota sedan tried to force her into the vehicle as she was walking along N Vista this morning, around 10:45 a.m.

The suspect drove next to her and exited the vehicle, and tried to force her into the car. The female fought back and pushed the male away.

She was able to runaway from the man.

While deputies were investigating this scene, a second call for service was received in the 16200 block of Bend drive a short distance from the first attempt.

A second woman told deputies that a male who matched t he description from the first scene, forced her off her bicycle and attempted to push her into the vehicle.