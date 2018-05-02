White House attorney Ty Cobb out as Trump legal team preps for showdown with Mueller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — And now, it's time for 'As The White House Turns' starring President Donald Trump with a special guest star, Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In Wednesday's soapy drama: will the president meet with Mueller? Umm, probably not gonna happen!

Trump's multiple tweets tell the tale, calling the investigation a "Russian Witch Hunt" and Washington a "rigged system," yet promising his administration is "accomplishing the unthinkable and setting positive records while doing so!"

"They have a witch hunt against the President of the United States going on," the president has said.

But the White House dropped another bombshell Wednesday with the announcement of an "early retirement" of White House attorney Ty Cobb.

So, why is Cobb really leaving?

The official line is he's been planning on retirement, but the attorney says, "I wish everybody well moving forward."

The New York Times suggests Emmet Flood — the attorney who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trail — will fill Cobb's shoes.

Much of the current drama revolves around questions from Mueller's team for the president, which were leaked to the New York Times.

Trump tweets, "The questions are an intrusion into the president's Article 2 powers."

If the president refuses to meet with Mueller, the special counsel has reportedly threatened to subpoena Trump to force him to answer in front of a grand jury.

That could lead to a constitutional crisis with Trump's legal team fighting it to the Supreme Court.

With so much drama over a bunch of questions and wrangling, the biggest question now is what will happen next?!

Stay tuned for more drama!