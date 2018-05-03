Astros fall to the Yankees 5-6 in final game of the series

HOUSTON — The Astros wrapped up their four-game series against the Yankees with another loss and wow does this one hurt. After trailing 3-nothing early in the game, the ‘Stros came back to take a 5-3 lead going into the ninth, but yet again, Houston’s bullpen couldn’t hold, and the Yankees scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go on for the 6-5 win.

Despite the series starting off strong with a 2-1-win, things quickly turned sour with the Astros getting shutout in back to back losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ‘Stros now hit the road to face the NL-West leading Arizona Diamondbacks. That series starts Friday at 6:40 p.m.