Faith leaders from across the country gather at White House for National Prayer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — People all over the country are gathering in prayer today for National Prayer Day. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

President Donald Trump is marking the day by inviting various faith leaders to the White House Rose Garden. Amongst those in attendance was, First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri.

Their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle was one of the victims of last November’s mass shooting inside their church which left a total of 27 people dad including the gunman and an unborn child. Pomeroy says the church is holding a memorial this weekend and will then have a groundbreaking ceremony for their new facility.

During the rose garden ceremony trump announced an executive order to promote religious freedom and create a faith initiative at the white house. "The faith initiative will help design new policies that recognize the vital role of faith in our families, our communities, and our great country. This office will also help ensure that faith-based organizations have equal access to government funding, and the equal right to exercise their deeply held beliefs,” said Trump.

Trump says faith is more powerful than government, but nothing is more powerful than god and he will continue to protect our religious freedoms. "We are proud of our religious heritage and as president I will always protect religious liberty,” added Trump.