HCSO: Man dead after triple shooting in northeast Houston

One man is dead and two other’s were shot during a disturbance at a home in northeast Houston Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sherrif’s Office Deputies, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street.

Deputies were responding to an in-progress call when they arrived to find three adults shot inside a home.

One of the men was taken to LBJ Hospital where he later died. The other man was taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.

The woman, described as being in her late 30’s suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and ankle. She was also taken to Memorial Hermann and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

There’s always a lot of people at the home, and it is normal for there to be a lot of chaos going on, so they are not surprised this happened, neighbors say.

The identity of the shooter is not known at this time.