Fed up with deadly intersection, local cyclists protest on streets of Houston

HOUSTON - Cyclists in Houston have had it with the intersection at Main and Sunset.

"I think it's ridiculous that I am in so much fear when I’m on my bike,” student Meike Vanderheijden said.

So they're taking to the streets in protest!

In February of 2017, a professor at Rice, Marjorie Corcoran, was killed when a light-rail train struck her while she was cycling across the tracks.

And just last week, this intersection claimed another life.

“We're here in response particularly due to the fatality that took place here last Tuesday. And we felt that was the second Rice death at this location in 14 months, something had to be done,” President Mary Natoli of Rice University Cycling and Triathalon said.

Over a year ago, METRO, Rice University, the City of Houston and others met to discuss increasing safety at this intersection.

“Those recommendations were prepared they did include bike infrastructure at this location but they haven't been implemented,” Natoli said.

METRO did put up signs, reminding cyclists and pedestrians to stay in the crosswalks.

“But nothing actually became more convenient for cyclists and pedestrians or more safe in crossing this intersection,” she said. “We want to see changes such as yield signs, so yield to bikes and pedestrians, we want to see a painted bike lane here to draw more attention, to where they`re supposed to be, and we want to see red light camera`s at this intersection.”

The city is making improvements for cyclists in Houston— like the intersection at Taft and Allen Parkway.

“Once this [signal button] triggers the light then it allows for traffic to be stopped in order to give the pedestrian a chance to get in the crosswalk before the traffic has a chance to start moving so that way there`s not a fight as to who was there first,” says Ivan Fuentes - Bike Houston.

In a statement, the city says they’ve approved a conceptual design for changes at the main street intersection, and as soon as they have a final design, construction will begin.

Hopefully that’s soon, before this busy intersection stops someone else in their tracks.