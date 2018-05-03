HPD: At least 5 suspects wanted after ATM stolen during smash-and-grab at local Walgreens

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for at least five possible suspects after overnight smash-and-grab attempt at a drug store near the Galleria area, according to investigators.

Alarms sounded at the Walgreens in the 6300 block San Felipe Street near Briargrove Drive at around 3 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck smashed into the front of the store.

Investigators said the group — all male suspects — went inside and took the ATM. It has been reported how much money was inside the machine.

Police said the men loaded the ATM into another vehicle and then drove away.

The police department confirmed the pickup truck left at the scene was stolen.

