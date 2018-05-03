HPD: Woman fatally stabbed while waiting at METRO bus stop in southeast Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to figure out why a woman was stabbed multiple times to death at a METRO bus stop early Thursday, according to investigators.

Homicide detectives said the victim — who is believed to be in her 30s or 40s — was found around 6 a.m. in front of the Broadway Casa Apartments in the 8400 block of Broadway.

"We have no witnesses at this time," Det. Andrew Barr said. "We are still canvassing and looking for witnesses at this time, and we are still looking for video at this time."

According to police, her purse and belongings were found right next to her, so they don't believe robbery was motive. Detectives think she may have been on her way to work.

Investigators hope her belongings will help to identify her, but in the meantime, they have few leads as to why this deadly stabbing took place.

If you have any information regarding the case, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Address Correction: 8405 Broadway https://t.co/Etfy7TYR6S — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 3, 2018