Man accused in disgusting, depraved acts of child sexual abuse against young girl

HOUSTON — A man is accused in a horrific case of child sexual abuse, allegedly targeting a girl when she was 7 years old and continuing on until she was at least 10.

Jerry Russell Null, 35 , has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The girl, who is now 11 years old, said the abuse would occur when she would go to Null’s house after school and on the holidays.

The girl said, during those incidents, Null would lock her in his bedroom — using a screwdriver to secure the door — and would force her to lie on his bed, telling her to be quiet.

Null would then sexually assault the girl, which the girl recounted in graphic details to investigators, according to court documents.

Null’s bold abuse of the child even happened when other people were in the house, or outside, investigators say.

He had constant access to the child because he was a friend of the family, and the girl would often be left alone with him — sometimes overnight – while her mother worked.

The girl finally told her mother what was happening, who then called police.

Investigators said Null initially volunteered to come in to be questioned about the allegations, but missed the appointment and would not return any phone calls. Charges were filed Monday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.