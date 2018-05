Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Pollution in the San Jacinto River will be no more after a recent agreement to clean up the waste pits east of Houston. This is exciting news for nearby residents, but dioxin damage has already spread throughout the area, along the river, the Houston Ship Channel and into Galveston bay.

Joshua Bethune is a 10-year resident of Highland near the river.

"Clean it up," he said. "Don't make America great again — make it beautiful again."