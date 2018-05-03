New storm develops over Trump attorney hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The 'he said, she said' storm over porn star Stormy Daniels' hush money has struck again!

Now President Trump's acting attorney Rudy Giuliani has spilled the beans about the infamous $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels made by Trump attorney Michael Cohen back in 2016 to silence her about an alleged affair.

"Having something to do with paying some Stormy Daniels woman $130,000, which is going to turn out to be perfectly legal," Giuliani said during an interview on Fox News.

The president chimed in on Twitter, publicly admitting Cohen made the payment to create a non-disclosure agreement on his behalf, but added "this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction."

Yet, in early April, Trump had told reporters he didn't know about the payment and directed them to ask Cohen about it, instead.

Now Giuliani has stirred the pot by putting a different spin on the payment.

"He didn't know the details of this until we knew the details of this, which is a couple of weeks ago," Giuliani remarked on 'Fox & Friends' morning show.

And the White House also later stated that position.

"This was information that the president didn't know at the time but eventually learned," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced.

But Stormy Daniels' attorney-- Michael Avenatti-- says he's stunned at the admission and claims Trump's repayment to Cohen was illegal!

"I think it's very likely that there is criminal liability associated with how this repayment was structured," Avenatti insinuated.

But Giuliani says Trump paid a regular retainer fee to Cohen to take care of matters like this.

And Giuliani echoes the president's tweet about the source of the funds.

"It's not campaign money! No campaign finance violation!" Giuliani insisted.

"Rudy Giuliani says, 'Well, no campaign funds were used so therefore there is no campaign finance violation.' That's not how the law works," Avenatti responded.

Sounds like this storm is just getting started!