Not-so-sneaky sneakers snatcher caught on video stealing package from doorstep in northwest Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Don’t run now— you’ve already been caught on camera! The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office is searching for a not-so-sneaky sneakers snatcher seen stealing a package from the doorstep of a northwest Houston home Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, the suspect — wearing socks and athletic sandals no less — casually walks up to the front of a house in the 14200 block of Blazey Drive around 4 p.m. He then takes a peek into the front door window before crouching down and swiping a box that contained a new pair of sneakers.

He tries to leave as calmly as he came, but when those slides hit the lawn — our sneaker snatcher is out of there!

The constable’s office believes the culprit is in his late teens or early twenties. He was also wearing glasses, a white shirt and dark colored shorts.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything more that may help solve this theft, please contact investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666. Or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.