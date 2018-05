Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas-- Mother's Day is coming up and what better way to celebrate and pamper all mothers including single mothers on their special day.

Pastor Joshua Scott with Humble Praise Center is hosting a Mother's Day brunch for single moms on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humble Praise Center.

At this brunch, over 15 single mothers will be honored and pampered with facials, hair touch-ups, gifts and more.

To register and for more information, click here.