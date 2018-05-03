× Rockets look ahead to game 3 of their playoff series

HOUSTON — The Rockets are looking to redeem themselves in Game 3 of their series against the Utah Jazz after losing 108 to 116 Wednesday night. The Rockets were focused on going up 2-0 in the series and got a late start being down 19 points after the first half.

The Jazz beat the Rockets at their own game by draining threes— 15 to be exact!

“Out of 8 threes that they hit maybe 6 of them we had did different reasons for why we screwed it up it wasn’t always the same ones or the same guys, but we can correct that, and we can correct everything we can correct our energy and the necessary focus that we need to have. The series is on we have to get it going now,” Head Coach Mike D’Antoni said.

James harden led the team with 32 points, Chris Paul added 23 while Clint Capela chipped in with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

As if the loss wasn’t bad enough, Jazz fans have a reputation for taunting their opponents and James harden got a taste of that after halftime and it was all caught on camera.

As the Rockets gear up for the next game, they know they need to improve their defense, and silence the rowdy Jazz fans.

“We’re trying to limit the easy baskets, the wide-open threes, just hoop and try to keep the crowd out of it as much as possible,” Chris Paul said.

Game 3 will be Friday in Salt Lake City at 8:30 p.m.