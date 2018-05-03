Sealy farm recalls 2,300 frozen chickens for possible contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEALY, Texas — Uh-oh! You better check your chicken! That's check your chicken.

A farm and meat processor called Texas All Grass-Fed is recalling 2,300 frozen, whole chickens due to salmonella concerns. The chickens were packaged in plastic bags and distributed to Houston, Dallas and Austin.

The possibly contaminated batch was also sold from the company's storefront in Sealy.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the risk of getting sick is low, but you should return the chicken or throw it out if you have any.

No illnesses have been reported.