Simon Says: Not happy the NRA is in Dallas? Are you brave enough to take THIS advice?      

Help me figure something out here.

The NRA Convention is locked and loaded in Dallas. Hundreds of exhibits for people who get excited about guns.

It’s ironically, in the same convention hall where just a few years ago there was something called “Exoticca.”

Hundreds of exhibits for people who get excited about...you know.

Here’s the thing.

It feels Dallas has a welcome wagon out for the NRA the size of Big Tex. However; you will probably never see an event again like a stripper convention in Big D. Because the city of Dallas went to court not too long ago to prevent Exoticca from ever coming back.

There’s was talk about how a big sex show was not appropriate for Dallas.

But who would have thought these two shows could have so much in common – because they both piss off a lot of people.

Depending on who you are, an AK 47 can be just as offensive as someone dressed for Exoticca.

That’s why Dallas looks a bit out of touch, allowing guns but no strippers doesn’t make sense.

But here’s something, as crazy it sounds, makes some sense:

If you’re upset the NRA is in town, go to the convention! Walk the halls, meet the people, see the world through their eyes. It could help you have a civil conversation about gun control one day.

On the other side, if you’re upset a sex expo is in your town, don’t go to court, go to the convention (you don’t have to tell anyone).

Getting out of your comfort zone and meeting people different than you could, like I said, go a long way towards being civil with someone.

We’re all so good at criticizing each other, but how many of us really know what it’s really like to walk in someone else’s shoes?

So, the next time you’re really offended by someone or something, have the courage and put yourself out there and find out how the other half lives.

Although, if you’re in Dallas and can’t muster the strength to perhaps broaden yourself because the NRA makes you sick— stay home!

It’s not like anyone there has a gun to your head telling you what to do.