Suspect wanted after exposing himself to woman in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local man remains on the run weeks after exposing himself to a complete stranger while driving in a Walmart parking lot, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Alonzo Douglas Curry, 35, is wanted for indecent exposure following an incident that occurred April 16 in the 13003 block of State Highway 249.

Investigators said the complainant — a 24-year-old woman — was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect drove around her several times. Deputies said Curry finally pulled up next to the woman and rolled down his window, when she looked over, the suspect was completely nude.

The woman was able to take a picture of Curry and a partial license plate of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office was also able to obtain video from the store surveillance cameras.

There is an open warrant for Curry’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information or other potential victims to call the adult sex crimes unit at 713-274-9370.

