Teen surprises longtime classmate with gift that brings him to tears

CONWAY, S.C. – A high school student in South Carolina has shared a moving video of her act of kindness toward a longtime classmate in need.

Sofi Cruz Turner posted the video on her Facebook page Wednesday, and it’s since gone viral.

In the post, Turner says she’s known her classmate, Jahiem, since third grade.

“He has always been the one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being,” she said.

Turner said he recently “didn’t want to sound in need” but asked “can someone buy me a pair of shoes. I don’t like mine, and I wear a 10-11.”

Luckily, Turner just got a job and has been working very hard. So she pulled money together to buy her friend a pair of shoes.

She surprised him with the shoes and some other items in class, and the kind act brought him to tears.

“Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he was didn’t know what to think,” she said in the post. “I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life changing.”