4th Annual Derby Day Party raises money for adults, children seeking horse therapy

RICHMOND, Texas — Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship is hosting its 4th Annual Derby Day Party Saturday at Safari Texas.

Reining Strength is a nonprofit organization providing people with special needs, safe and effective therapy services.

The event will include a Best in Show Ladies' Hat Contest, The Triple Crown Men's Boot Contest along with a large screen live feed of the 144th Kentucky Derby Race.

Individual tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship are available for the Derby Day Party, which includes a Mint Julep of $2,000 and Win Place Show of $1000.

For ticket information visit http://www.ReiningStrength.org or contact Heather at heather@reiningstrength.org.