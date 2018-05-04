Class Acts: Katie Gill has the power in water polo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Katie Gill and the Jersey Village High School water polo team are ready to make waves at this weekend's state tournament. The junior is fresh off winning MVP honors at the regional competition, and she knows her team is capable of more.

"I'm feeling very confident," Gill said. "Our team's worked so hard this past season to get where we are."

Gill is a National Honor Society member. She also plays for a club team and has participated in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program. To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!